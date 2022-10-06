Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-hit first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday.
South Africa Innings:
Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Digital Broadcast of The Tournament in India to be Available on JioCinema for Free.
Janneman Malan
c Shreyas Iyer b Thakur
Also Read | Marcus Rashford Transfer News: Arsenal Monitoring Manchester United Attacker’s Contract Situation.
22
Quinton de Kock
lbw b Ravi Bishnoi
48
Temba Bavuma
b Thakur
8
Aiden Markram
b Kuldeep Yadav
0
Heinrich Klaasen
not out
74
David Miller
not out
75
Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-15, NB-1)
22
Total: (4 wkts, 40 Overs)
249
Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 70-2, 71-3, 110-4.
Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-0-49-0, Avesh Khan 8-0-51-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-35-2, Ravi Bishnoi 8-0-69-1, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-39-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)