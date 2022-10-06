Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-hit first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

South Africa Innings:

Janneman Malan

c Shreyas Iyer b Thakur

22

Quinton de Kock

lbw b Ravi Bishnoi

48

Temba Bavuma

b Thakur

8

Aiden Markram

b Kuldeep Yadav

0

Heinrich Klaasen

not out

74

David Miller

not out

75

Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-15, NB-1)

22

Total: (4 wkts, 40 Overs)

249

Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 70-2, 71-3, 110-4.

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-0-49-0, Avesh Khan 8-0-51-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-35-2, Ravi Bishnoi 8-0-69-1, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-39-1. (MORE) PTI

