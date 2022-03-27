Christchurch, Mar 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup league match between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India Women:

Also Read | IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Get Leaderboard and Latest Team Standings of Indian Premier League Season 15 With Net Run Rate.

Smriti Mandhana c Tryon b Klaas

71

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Shafali Verma run out (Luus/Chetty) 53

Yastika Bhatia b Tryon 2

Mithali Raj c Tryon b Klaas 68

Harmanpreet Kaur

b Khaka 48

Pooja Vastrakar c Luus b Ismail 3

Richa Ghosh c Luus b Ismail

8

Sneh Rana not out

1

Deepti Sharma not out 2

Extras: (B-3, NB-1, W-14) 18

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 274

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-96, 3-176, 4-234, 5-240, 6-268, 7-271

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-1-42-2, Marizanne Kapp 9-0-56-0, Ayabonga Khaka 9-0-58

-1, Chloe Tryon 10-0-51-1, Masabata Klaas 8-0-38-2, Sune Luus 4-0-26-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)