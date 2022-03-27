Christchurch, Mar 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup league match between India and South Africa here on Sunday.
India Women:
Also Read | IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Get Leaderboard and Latest Team Standings of Indian Premier League Season 15 With Net Run Rate.
Smriti Mandhana c Tryon b Klaas
71
Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.
Shafali Verma run out (Luus/Chetty) 53
Yastika Bhatia b Tryon 2
Mithali Raj c Tryon b Klaas 68
Harmanpreet Kaur
b Khaka 48
Pooja Vastrakar c Luus b Ismail 3
Richa Ghosh c Luus b Ismail
8
Sneh Rana not out
1
Deepti Sharma not out 2
Extras: (B-3, NB-1, W-14) 18
Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-96, 3-176, 4-234, 5-240, 6-268, 7-271
Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-1-42-2, Marizanne Kapp 9-0-56-0, Ayabonga Khaka 9-0-58
-1, Chloe Tryon 10-0-51-1, Masabata Klaas 8-0-38-2, Sune Luus 4-0-26-0. More
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)