Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the evening match of the first doubleheader of Tata IPL 2022. RCB and PBKS are sailing in the same boat as neither of the two teams have lifted the IPL trophy in past. Hence both sides will keep a weather eye on the opportunities to get their hands on maiden title triumph. Since RCB won’t be led by Virat Kohli this season, his fans will be eager to see if this could bring any change in his attitude as a batter only for his side. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. PBKS vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 3.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

Popularly known as Gabbar, Shikhar Dhawan is considered as one of the experienced cricketers. Dawan is also the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League with 5784 runs under his belt. He has been consistent with his batting in all the seasons of IPL and will be crucial for his newly joined team.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Faf du Plessis will be having a new start to his IPL journey as he will be playing as a skipper that too for a different team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Faf du Plessis began his IPL journey with CSK until Banglore based franchise bought him for 7 crore INR in 2022 IPL auction as their captain. Faf played an important role for CSK in last season’s final after scoring 86 runs off 59 deliveries. PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 3.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shahrukh Khan (PBKS)

Shahrukh Khan has played in all formats of domestic cricket and stormed across everywhere with his batting. This might have helped him to gain confidence and surely will be helping him make his way into the 2022 edition of IPL.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

Consistent with his batting, Punjab Kings retained Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2022 as a captain. Such has been the impact of the right-handed batter on his franchise. His heroics of the 2020 IPL season are well remembered, where he scored a spectacular century against Rajasthan Royals and gave an impactful performance in an iconic super game against Mumbai Indians. He will be key to PBKS against RCB in the first battle on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2022 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).