Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard on day four of the India and England opening Test here on Sunday.
England 1st Innings 246
India 1st Innings 436
England 2nd Innings (Overnight 316/6)
Ollie Pope b Bumrah 196
Rehan Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 28
Tom Hartley b Ashwin 34
Mark Wood c Bharat b Jadeja 0
Jack Leach not out 0
Extras (B-16, LB-10, NB-6) 32
Total: (All out in 102.1 overs) 420
Fall of Wickets: 7-339, 8-419, 9-420
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 16.1-4-41-4, Ravichandran Ashwin 29-4-126-3, Axar Patel 16-2-74-1, Ravindra Jadeja 34-1-131-2, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-22-0. MORE PTI
