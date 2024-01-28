Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard on day four of the India and England opening Test here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings 246

India 1st Innings 436

England 2nd Innings (Overnight 316/6)

Ollie Pope b Bumrah 196

Rehan Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 28

Tom Hartley b Ashwin 34

Mark Wood c Bharat b Jadeja 0

Jack Leach not out 0

Extras (B-16, LB-10, NB-6) 32

Total: (All out in 102.1 overs) 420

Fall of Wickets: 7-339, 8-419, 9-420

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 16.1-4-41-4, Ravichandran Ashwin 29-4-126-3, Axar Patel 16-2-74-1, Ravindra Jadeja 34-1-131-2, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-22-0. MORE PTI

