Hamilton, Mar 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Louis Van Gaal, Netherlands Manager, Slams FIFA for Picking Qatar As World Cup 2022 Hosts, Calls Decision, 'Ridiculous, Bull****'.

India Women Innings:

Smriti Mandhana c Fargana Hoque b Nahida Akter 30

Also Read | Lakshya Sen Withdraws From Swiss Open 2022, Say Reports.

Shafali Verma st Nigar Sultana b Ritu Moni 42

Yastika Bhatia c Nahida Akter b Ritu Moni 50

Mithali Raj c Fahima Khatun b Ritu Moni 0

Harmanpreet Kaur run out (Fargana Hoque) 14

Richa Ghosh c Nigar Sultana b Nahida Akter 26

Pooja Vastrakar not out 30

Sneh Ranac Ritu Moni b Jahanara Alam 27

Jhulan Goswami not out 2

Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-2) 8

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 Over) 229

Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-74, 3-74, 4-108, 5-162, 6-176, 7-224.

Bowling: Salma Khatun 8-1-23-0, Jahanara Alam 8-0-52-1, Nahida Akter 9-0-42-2, Ritu Moni 10-2-37-3, Rumana Ahmed 8-1-27-0, Lata Mondal 4-0-20-0, Fahima Khatun 3-0-22-0. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)