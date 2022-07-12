London, Jul 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and England here on Tuesday.

England Innings:

Jason Roy b Bumrah 0

Jonny Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 7

Joe Root c Pant b Bumrah 0

Ben Stokes c Pant b Shami 0

Jos Buttler c Yadav b Shami 30

Liam Livingstone b Bumrah 0

Moeen Ali c&b Prasidh Krishna 14

David Willey b Bumrah 21

Craig Overton b Shami 8

Brydon Carse b Bumrah 15

Reece Topley not out 6

Extras: (LB-2 W-7) 9

Total: (All out in 25.2 overs) 110

Fall of wickets: 1/6 2/6 3/7 4/17 5/26 6/53 7/59 8/68 9/103 10/110

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 7-0-31-3, Jasprit Bumrah 7.2-3-19-6, Hardik Pandya 4-0-22-0, Prasidh Krishna 5-0-26-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-0-10-0. More

