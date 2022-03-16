Mount Maunganui, Mar 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup league match between India and England here on Wednesday.

India Women Innings:

Smriti Mandhana lbw b Ecclestone 35

Yastika Bhatia b Shrubsole 8

Mithali Raj c Dunkley b Shrubsole 1

Deepti Sharma run out (Cross) 0

Harmanpreet Kaur

c Jones b Dean 14

Sneh Rana c Jones b Dean 0

Richa Ghosh run out (Sciver) 33

Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Dean 6

Jhulan Goswami c Wyatt b Cross 20

Meghna Singh b Dean 3

Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 1

Extras: (LB-3, W-10) 13

Total: (All out in 36.2 overs)

134

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-25, 3-28, 4-61, 5-61, 6-71, 7-86, 8-123, 9-129, 10-134

Bowling: Katherine Brunt 4-0-18-0, Anya Shrubsole 6

-1-20-2, Nat Sciver

4-0-16-0, Sophie Ecclestone 9-1-27-1, Charlie Dean 8.2-1-23-4, Kate Cross 3-0-23-1, Heather Knight 2-0-4-0. MORE

