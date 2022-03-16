Manchester United fans were absolutely livid when the full-time whistle was blown to draw an end to their team's UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side knocked Manchester United out of the competition at Old Trafford to ensure that the home team's trophy drought continued since 2017. And a section of home fans decided to vent their frustration towards Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who trod off into the tunnel just after the full-time whistle, not waiting to shake hands with his opposite number Ralf Rangnick. Manchester United 0–1 Atletico Madrid, UCL 2021–22 Video Highlights

Renan Lodi's first-half strike from a cross by Antoine Griezmann was the difference-maker in this clash with Atletico eventually progressing with a 2-1 victory. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was expected to step up and perform for his side, disappointed with his performance, having no shots on target.

Watch Video Here:

Some fans through Diego Simeone with bottles after the game. pic.twitter.com/lfmzpu8H72 — BRGoals (@BRGoals) March 15, 2022

Simeone generally does not shake hands after a game and prefers to make his way to the dressing room instead, right after the final whistle. That's what he did in this match as well but a group of Manchester United fans did not take too much of a liking to it. The Argentine seemed to be unfazed by this as was not seen stopping and reacting to this incident.

Manchester United's Champions League hopes were completely dumped by Atletico Madrid, who were more clinical on the night. The best possible result that they can achieve is now a spot in the Premier League top-four. But that would take some doing as they have to fend off stiff competition from other teams.

