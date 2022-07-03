Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.
India 1st innings: 416 all out
England 1st innings: (overnight 82/5)
Alex Lees
b Bumrah
6
Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9
Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10
Joe Root
c Pant b Siraj 31
Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106
Jack Leach
c Pant b Shami 0
Ben Stokes
c Bumrah b Thakur 25
Sam Billings
b Siraj 36
Stuart Broad
c Pant b Siraj
1
Matty Potts
c Shreyas Iyer b Siraj
19
James Anderson
not out
6
Extras: (B-16, LB-5, W-1, NB-13)
35
Total: (10 wickets, 61.3 overs)
284
Fall of wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3, 78-4, 83-5, 149-6, 241-7, 248-8, 267-9, 284-10.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-68-3, Mohammed Shami 22-4-78-2, Mohammed Siraj 11.3-2-66-4, Shardul Thakur 7-0-48-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0.
India 2nd innings:
Shubman Gill
c Zak Crawley b James Anderson
4
Cheteshwar Pujara
not out
17
Hanuma Vihari
not out
10
Extras: (LB-5, NB-1)
6
Total: (For 1 wkts, 13 Overs)
37
Fall of Wickets: 4-1.
Bowler: James Anderson 6-1-15-1, Stuart Broad 4-1-11-0, Matty Potts 2-1-1-0, Jack Leach 1-0-5-0.
