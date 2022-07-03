Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 416 all out

Also Read | British Grand Prix 2022: Zhou Guanyu Involved in Frightening 1st-Lap Crash at UK GP.

England 1st innings: (overnight 82/5)

Alex Lees

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: President Joan Laporta Issues Updates on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong's Situations.

b Bumrah

6

Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9

Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10

Joe Root

c Pant b Siraj 31

Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106

Jack Leach

c Pant b Shami 0

Ben Stokes

c Bumrah b Thakur 25

Sam Billings

b Siraj 36

Stuart Broad

c Pant b Siraj

1

Matty Potts

c Shreyas Iyer b Siraj

19

James Anderson

not out

6

Extras: (B-16, LB-5, W-1, NB-13)

35

Total: (10 wickets, 61.3 overs)

284

Fall of wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3, 78-4, 83-5, 149-6, 241-7, 248-8, 267-9, 284-10.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-68-3, Mohammed Shami 22-4-78-2, Mohammed Siraj 11.3-2-66-4, Shardul Thakur 7-0-48-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0.

India 2nd innings:

Shubman Gill

c Zak Crawley b James Anderson

4

Cheteshwar Pujara

not out

17

Hanuma Vihari

not out

10

Extras: (LB-5, NB-1)

6

Total: (For 1 wkts, 13 Overs)

37

Fall of Wickets: 4-1.

Bowler: James Anderson 6-1-15-1, Stuart Broad 4-1-11-0, Matty Potts 2-1-1-0, Jack Leach 1-0-5-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)