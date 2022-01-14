Cape Town, Jan 14 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Friday.

India: 223 and 198

South Africa: 210 and (Overnight 101 for 2 in 29.4 overs)

Aiden Markram c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 16

Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 30

Keegan Petersen b Thakur 82

Rassie van der Dussen not out 41

Temba Bavuma not out 32

Extras: (LB-8, NB-3) 11

Total: (For 3 wickets in 63.3 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-101, 3-155

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 17-5-54-1, Mohammed Shami 15-3-41-1, Umesh Yadav 9-0-36-0, Shardul Thakur 11-3-22-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 11.3-1

-51-0.

