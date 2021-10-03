Gold Coast, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth and final day of the day/night women's Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.
India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared
Australia women 1st Innings:
Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29
Beth Mooney b J Goswami
4
Meg Lanning lbw b P Vatsrakar 38
Ellyse Perry
batting 68
Tahlia McGrath c Mandhana b P Vastrakar
28
Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma
51
Annabel Sutherland c Taniya Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3
Sophie Molineux
lbw b Meghna Singh
2
Georgia Wareham c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 2
Darcie Brown
lbw b Deepti Sharma
8
Stella Campbell
batting
0
Extras (LB-6,W-1, nb-1)
8
Total (For 9 wickets in 96.4 overs)
241
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63, 3-80, 4-119, 208-5, 216-6, 220-7, 223-8, 240-9.
Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 22-7-33-2, Meghna Singh 19-2-54-2, Pooja Vastrakar
21.4-6-49-3, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 18-1-63-0, Deeti Sharma 16-6-36-2.
India second innings:
Shafali Verma
lbw Wareham
52
Smriti Mandhana
c Gardner b Molineux
31
Yastika Bhatia
b Gardner
3
Punam Raut
not out
41
Deepti Sharma
not out
3
Extras: (B-5)
5
Total: (3 wkts, 37 Overs)
135
Fall of Wickets: 70-1, 74-2, 122-3
Bowler: Ellyse Perry 5-1-14-0, Darcie Brown 4-0-15-0, Stella Campbell 4-1-19-0, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-6-0, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-10-0, Sophie Molineux 7-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-31-1, Wareham 3-0-12-1.
Australia women 2nd innings:
Alyssa Healy
b Goswami
6
Beth Mooney
c Gayakwad b Pooja Vastrakar
11
Meg Lanning
not out
17
Ellyse Perry
not out
1
Extras: (LB-1)
1
Total: (For 2 wkts, 15 Overs)
36
Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 28-2
Bowler: Jhulan Goswami 6-2-8-1, Meghna Singh 2-0-12-0, Pooja Vastrakar 5-1-13-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-1-2-0.
