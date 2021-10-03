Gold Coast, Oct 2 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth and final day of the day/night women's Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared

Australia women 1st Innings:

Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29

Beth Mooney b J Goswami

4

Meg Lanning lbw b P Vatsrakar 38

Ellyse Perry

batting 68

Tahlia McGrath c Mandhana b P Vastrakar

28

Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma

51

Annabel Sutherland c Taniya Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3

Sophie Molineux

lbw b Meghna Singh

2

Georgia Wareham c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 2

Darcie Brown

lbw b Deepti Sharma

8

Stella Campbell

batting

0

Extras (LB-6,W-1, nb-1)

8

Total (For 9 wickets in 96.4 overs)

241

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63, 3-80, 4-119, 208-5, 216-6, 220-7, 223-8, 240-9.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 22-7-33-2, Meghna Singh 19-2-54-2, Pooja Vastrakar

21.4-6-49-3, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 18-1-63-0, Deeti Sharma 16-6-36-2.

India second innings:

Shafali Verma

lbw Wareham

52

Smriti Mandhana

c Gardner b Molineux

31

Yastika Bhatia

b Gardner

3

Punam Raut

not out

41

Deepti Sharma

not out

3

Extras: (B-5)

5

Total: (3 wkts, 37 Overs)

135

Fall of Wickets: 70-1, 74-2, 122-3

Bowler: Ellyse Perry 5-1-14-0, Darcie Brown 4-0-15-0, Stella Campbell 4-1-19-0, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-6-0, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-10-0, Sophie Molineux 7-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10-1-31-1, Wareham 3-0-12-1.

Australia women 2nd innings:

Alyssa Healy

b Goswami

6

Beth Mooney

c Gayakwad b Pooja Vastrakar

11

Meg Lanning

not out

17

Ellyse Perry

not out

1

Extras: (LB-1)

1

Total: (For 2 wkts, 15 Overs)

36

Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 28-2

Bowler: Jhulan Goswami 6-2-8-1, Meghna Singh 2-0-12-0, Pooja Vastrakar 5-1-13-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-1-2-0.

