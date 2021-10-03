Gold Coast, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth and final day of the day/night women's Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Include Sarfaraz Khan Returns As Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat.

India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared

Australia women 1st Innings:

Also Read | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29

Beth Mooney b J Goswami

4

Meg Lanning lbw b P Vatsrakar 38

Ellyse Perry

batting 68

Tahlia McGrath c Mandhana b P Vastrakar

28

Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma

51

Annabel Sutherland c Taniya Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3

Sophie Molineux

lbw b Meghna Singh

2

Georgia Wareham c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 2

Darcie Brown

lbw b Deepti Sharma

8

Stella Campbell

batting

0

Extras (LB-6,W-1, nb-1)

8

Total (For 9 wickets in 96.4 overs)

241

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63, 3-80, 4-119, 208-5, 216-6, 220-7, 223-8, 240-9.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 22-7-33-2, Meghna Singh 19-2-54-2, Pooja Vastrakar

21.4-6-49-3, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 18-1-63-0, Deeti Sharma 16-6-36-2.

India second innings:

Shafali Verma

batting

51

Smriti Mandhana

c Gardner b Molineux

31

Yastika Bhatia

b Gardner

3

Punam Raut

batting

16

Extras: (B-5, LB-0)

5

Total: 106 (2 wkts, 30 Overs)

106

Fall of Wickets: 70-1, 74-2

Bowler: Ellyse Perry 5-1-14-0, Darcie Brown 4-0-15-0, Stella Campbell 4-1-19-0, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-6-0, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-10-0, Sophie Molineux 7-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 6-1-14-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)