Gold Coast, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth and final day of the day/night women's Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Also Read | RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Include Sarfaraz Khan Returns As Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt to Bat.
India women 1st Innings: 377/8 declared
Australia women 1st Innings:
Also Read | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.
Alyssa Healy c T Bhatia b J Goswami 29
Beth Mooney b J Goswami
4
Meg Lanning lbw b P Vatsrakar 38
Ellyse Perry
batting 68
Tahlia McGrath c Mandhana b P Vastrakar
28
Ashleigh Gardner c Mithali b Deepti Sharma
51
Annabel Sutherland c Taniya Bhatia b Meghna Singh 3
Sophie Molineux
lbw b Meghna Singh
2
Georgia Wareham c Taniya Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 2
Darcie Brown
lbw b Deepti Sharma
8
Stella Campbell
batting
0
Extras (LB-6,W-1, nb-1)
8
Total (For 9 wickets in 96.4 overs)
241
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-63, 3-80, 4-119, 208-5, 216-6, 220-7, 223-8, 240-9.
Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 22-7-33-2, Meghna Singh 19-2-54-2, Pooja Vastrakar
21.4-6-49-3, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 18-1-63-0, Deeti Sharma 16-6-36-2.
India second innings:
Shafali Verma
batting
51
Smriti Mandhana
c Gardner b Molineux
31
Yastika Bhatia
b Gardner
3
Punam Raut
batting
16
Extras: (B-5, LB-0)
5
Total: 106 (2 wkts, 30 Overs)
106
Fall of Wickets: 70-1, 74-2
Bowler: Ellyse Perry 5-1-14-0, Darcie Brown 4-0-15-0, Stella Campbell 4-1-19-0, Tahlia McGrath 2-0-6-0, Annabel Sutherland 2-0-10-0, Sophie Molineux 7-0-23-1, Ashleigh Gardner 6-1-14-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)