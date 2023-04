Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad b Suyash Sharma 35

Devon Conway c Wiese b Varun 56

Ajinkya Rahane not out

71

Shivam Dube c Roy b Khejroliya 50

Ravindra Jadeja c Singh b Khejroliya 18

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 2

Extras: (NB-1,W-2) 3

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 235

Fall of wickets: 1-73, 2-109, 3-194, 4-232

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 3-0-35-0, David Wiese 3-0-38-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-49-1, Kulwant Khejroliya 3-0-44-2, Sunil Narine 2-0-23-0, Suyash Sharma 4-0-29-1, Andre Russell 1-0-17-0. MORE

