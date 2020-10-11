Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings:
David Warner b Archer 48
Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16
Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54
Kane Williamson not out 22
Priyam Garg run out (Archer/Buttler) 15
Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3
Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 158
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-96, 3-122, 4-158
Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-25-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-31-0, Kartik Tyagi 3-0-29-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-31-1, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-35-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-7-0.MORE
