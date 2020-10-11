Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings:

Also Read | MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

David Warner b Archer 48

Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16

Also Read | Poland vs Italy Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54

Kane Williamson not out 22

Priyam Garg run out (Archer/Buttler) 15

Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3

Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs) 158

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-96, 3-122, 4-158

Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-25-1, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-31-0, Kartik Tyagi 3-0-29-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-31-1, Rahul Tewatia 4-0-35-0, Ben Stokes 1-0-7-0.MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)