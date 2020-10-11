Poland vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: A resurgent Poland are gearing up to face Italy in a Group A1 clash of the UEFA Nations League at the Stadion Energa Gdansk. After losing their opening game against Netherlands, Poland did well to win a difficult away tie game against Bosnia-Herzegovina which propelled them to third in the standings. Opponents Italy are top of the charts with 4 points from their opening two games but that could change tonight. A morale-boosting 5-1 victory over Finland on Wednesday night means Poland head into the game, full of confidence.

Robert Lewandowski, who did not feature for Poland in the earlier round of International break owing to his participation in the Champions League, is back and ready to take on the Italians. The Bayern Munich man is a handful in front of goal and it will be a surprise if he fails to find the back of the net. Piotr Zielinski tested positive for the COVID 19 virus and will not feature with Sebastian Szymanski ready to take his place. Lukasz Fabianski will start between the posts for the home team ahead of Juventus man Wojciech Szczęsny.

Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, who are regular in the Italian first team, miss out on the game due to injuries. Federico Chiesa, who was in the headlines after a sensational loan move to Juventus on the deadline day, is set to start for Italy. Stephan El Shaarawy bagged a brace against Moldova in the last game and could be included in the starting eleven by manager Roberto Mancini.

When Is Poland vs Italy Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Poland vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match will take place on October 12 (Sunday midnight). The match will be played at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland and it is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Poland vs Italy, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast Poland vs Italy match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to follow the live-action.

Is Poland vs Italy, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

The match will also be available online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Poland vs Italy match online for fans in India. Italy will dominate possession in the game and Poland will set up to counter the visitors. This has all the makings of a fantastic clash with the hosts having a slight advantage.

