Sydney, Nov 29 (PTI) Scoreboard from the second ODI between India and Australia, here on Sunday.
Australia:
D Warner run out (Shreyas Iyer) 83
A Finch c Kohli b Shami 60
S Smith c Shami b Hardik Pandya 104
Marnus Labuschagne c Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 70
Glenn Maxwell not out 63
Moises Henriques not out 2
Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, WD-4)
7
Total: (For four wickets in 50 overs) 389
Fall of wickets: 1-142-1, 2-156, 3-292, 4-372.
Bowling: M Shami 9-0-73-1, J Bumrah 10-1-79-1 , N Saini 7-0-70-0, Y Chahal 9-0-71-0, H Pandya 4-0-24-1, R Jadeja 10-0-60-0, M Agarwal 1-0-10-0. More PTI
