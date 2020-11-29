Sydney, Nov 29 (PTI) Scoreboard from the second ODI between India and Australia, here on Sunday.

Australia:

D Warner run out (Shreyas Iyer) 83

A Finch c Kohli b Shami 60

S Smith c Shami b Hardik Pandya 104

Marnus Labuschagne c Mayank Agarwal b Bumrah 70

Glenn Maxwell not out 63

Moises Henriques not out 2

Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, WD-4)

7

Total: (For four wickets in 50 overs) 389

Fall of wickets: 1-142-1, 2-156, 3-292, 4-372.

Bowling: M Shami 9-0-73-1, J Bumrah 10-1-79-1 , N Saini 7-0-70-0, Y Chahal 9-0-71-0, H Pandya 4-0-24-1, R Jadeja 10-0-60-0, M Agarwal 1-0-10-0. More PTI

