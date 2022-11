Adelaide, Nov 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Bangladesh:

Also Read | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Mumbai Beat Himachal Pradesh by Three Wickets To Win Maiden Title.

Najmul Hossain Shanto b Iftikhar Ahmed 54

Litton Das c Shan Masood b Shaheen Shah Afridi 10

Also Read | ATP Finals 2022: World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws, Ends Season Due to Injury.

Soumya Sarkar c Shan Masood b Shadab Khan 20

Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Shadab Khan 0

Afif Hossain not out 24

Mosaddek Hossain b Shaheen Shah Afridi 5

Nurul Hasan c Mohammad Haris b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0

Taskin Ahmed c Babar Azam b Shaheen Shah Afridi 1

Nasum Ahmed c Mohammad Wasim b Haris Rauf 7

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras: (B-2, LB-3, W-1) 6

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 127

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-73, 3-73, 4-91, 5-107, 6-107, 7-109, 8-126

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-22-4, Naseem Shah 3-0

-15-0, Mohammad Wasim 2-0-19-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-21-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-30-2, Iftikhar Ahmed 3-0-15-1. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)