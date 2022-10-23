Hobart, Oct 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday.
Ireland Innings:
Paul Stirling
c B Rajapaksa b Dhananjaya de Silva 34
Andy Balbirnie
b Lahiru Kumara
1
Lorcan Tucker
b M Theekshana
10
Harry Tector
c Shanaka b B Fernando
45
Curtis Campher
c Asalanka b C Karunaratne 2
George Dockrell
b M Theekshana
14
Gareth Delany
c C Karunaratne b W Hasaranga
9
Mark Adair
c C Karunaratne b W Hasaranga
0
Simi Singh
not out
7
Barry McCarthy
not out
2
Extras: (B-3, W-1)
4
Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs)
128
Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 26-2, 55-3, 60-4, 107-5, 117-6, 117-7, 118-8
Bowler: B Fernando 4-0-27-1, Lahiru Kumara 2-0-12-1, M Theekshana 4-0-19-2, C Karunaratne 4-0-29-1, W Hasaranga 4-0-25-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-13-1. (MORE) PTI
