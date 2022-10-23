Hobart, Oct 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday.

Ireland Innings:

Paul Stirling

c B Rajapaksa b Dhananjaya de Silva 34

Andy Balbirnie

b Lahiru Kumara

1

Lorcan Tucker

b M Theekshana

10

Harry Tector

c Shanaka b B Fernando

45

Curtis Campher

c Asalanka b C Karunaratne 2

George Dockrell

b M Theekshana

14

Gareth Delany

c C Karunaratne b W Hasaranga

9

Mark Adair

c C Karunaratne b W Hasaranga

0

Simi Singh

not out

7

Barry McCarthy

not out

2

Extras: (B-3, W-1)

4

Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs)

128

Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 26-2, 55-3, 60-4, 107-5, 117-6, 117-7, 118-8

Bowler: B Fernando 4-0-27-1, Lahiru Kumara 2-0-12-1, M Theekshana 4-0-19-2, C Karunaratne 4-0-29-1, W Hasaranga 4-0-25-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-13-1. (MORE) PTI

