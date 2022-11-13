Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England here on Sunday.
Pakistan Innings:
Mohammad Rizwan
b Sam Curran
15
Babar Azam
c and b Adil Rashid
32
Mohammad Haris
c Stokes b Adil Rashid
8
Shan Masood
c Livingstone b Sam Curran
38
Iftikhar Ahmed
c Jos Buttler b Stokes
0
Shadab Khan
c Chris Woakes b Chris Jordan
20
Mohammad Nawaz
c Livingstone b Sam Curran
5
Mohammad Wasim Jr
c Livingstone b Chris Jordan
4
Shaheen Afridi
not out
5
Haris Rauf
not out
1
Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6, NB-1)
9
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 29-1, 45-2, 84-3, 85-4, 121-5, 123-6, 129-7, 131-8.
Bowler: Ben Stokes 4-0-32-1, Chris Woakes 3-0-26-0, Sam Curran 4-0-12-3, Adil Rashid 4-1-22-2, Chris Jordan 4-0-27-2, Liam Livingstone 1-0-16-0. (MORE) PTI
