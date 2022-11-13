Melbourne, Nov 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England here on Sunday.

Pakistan Innings:

Mohammad Rizwan

b Sam Curran

15

Babar Azam

c and b Adil Rashid

32

Mohammad Haris

c Stokes b Adil Rashid

8

Shan Masood

c Livingstone b Sam Curran

38

Iftikhar Ahmed

c Jos Buttler b Stokes

0

Shadab Khan

c Chris Woakes b Chris Jordan

20

Mohammad Nawaz

c Livingstone b Sam Curran

5

Mohammad Wasim Jr

c Livingstone b Chris Jordan

4

Shaheen Afridi

not out

5

Haris Rauf

not out

1

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-6, NB-1)

9

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

Fall of Wickets: 29-1, 45-2, 84-3, 85-4, 121-5, 123-6, 129-7, 131-8.

Bowler: Ben Stokes 4-0-32-1, Chris Woakes 3-0-26-0, Sam Curran 4-0-12-3, Adil Rashid 4-1-22-2, Chris Jordan 4-0-27-2, Liam Livingstone 1-0-16-0. (MORE) PTI

