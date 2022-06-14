Visakhapatnam, Jun 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.
India Innings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad c and b Maharaj57
Ishan Kishan c R Hendricks b Pretorius54
Shreyas Iyer c Nortje b Shamsi14
Rishabh Pant c Bavuma b Pretorius6
Hardik Pandya not out 31
Dinesh Karthik c Parnell b Rabada 6
Axar Patel not out 5
Extras: (LB-4,W-2) 6
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-128, 3-131, 4-143, 5-158.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-31-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-32-0, Anrich Nortje 2-0-23-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-29-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-36-1, Keshav Maharaj 2-0-24-1. (MORE)
