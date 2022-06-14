Visakhapatnam, Jun 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India Innings:

Also Read | How to Watch Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming on FanCode: Get Telecast Details Of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match With Time in IST.

Ruturaj Gaikwad c and b Maharaj57

Also Read | Costa Rica vs New Zealand, Inter-Confederation Playoffs Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in India.

Ishan Kishan c R Hendricks b Pretorius54

Shreyas Iyer c Nortje b Shamsi14

Rishabh Pant c Bavuma b Pretorius6

Hardik Pandya not out 31

Dinesh Karthik c Parnell b Rabada 6

Axar Patel not out 5

Extras: (LB-4,W-2) 6

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1-97, 2-128, 3-131, 4-143, 5-158.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-31-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-32-0, Anrich Nortje 2-0-23-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-29-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-36-1, Keshav Maharaj 2-0-24-1. (MORE)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)