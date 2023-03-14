Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants here on Tuesday.
Mumbai Indians Women Innings:
Yastika Bhatia
run out (Sabbhineni Meghana/Sushma Verma) 44
Hayley Matthews
c Dunkley b Gardner
0
Nat Sciver-Brunt
lbw b Kim Garth
36
Harmanpreet Kaur
c Harleen Deol b Gardner
51
Amelia Kerr
c Kim Garth b Tanuja Kanwar
19
Issy Wong
c and b Sneh Rana
0
Humaira Kazi
run out (Harleen Deol)
2
Dhara Gujjar
not out
1
Amanjot Kaur
c Dunkley b Gardner
0
Jintimani Kalita
not out
2
Extras: (B-5, LB-1, W-1)
7
Total:
(8 wkts, 20 Overs)
162
Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 75-2, 84-3, 135-4, 136-5, 145-6, 160-7, 160-8.
Bowler: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-34-3, Kim Garth 4-0-31-1, Sneh Rana 4-0-17-1, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-32-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-42-0. (MORE) PTI
