Mumbai Indians Women Innings:

Yastika Bhatia

run out (Sabbhineni Meghana/Sushma Verma) 44

Hayley Matthews

c Dunkley b Gardner

0

Nat Sciver-Brunt

lbw b Kim Garth

36

Harmanpreet Kaur

c Harleen Deol b Gardner

51

Amelia Kerr

c Kim Garth b Tanuja Kanwar

19

Issy Wong

c and b Sneh Rana

0

Humaira Kazi

run out (Harleen Deol)

2

Dhara Gujjar

not out

1

Amanjot Kaur

c Dunkley b Gardner

0

Jintimani Kalita

not out

2

Extras: (B-5, LB-1, W-1)

7

Total:

(8 wkts, 20 Overs)

162

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 75-2, 84-3, 135-4, 136-5, 145-6, 160-7, 160-8.

Bowler: Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-34-3, Kim Garth 4-0-31-1, Sneh Rana 4-0-17-1, Tanuja Kanwar 4-0-32-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-42-0. (MORE) PTI

