Southampton, Jun 20 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3)
Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34
Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8
Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44
Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49
Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4
Ravindra Jadeja batting 15
Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22
Ishant Sharma batting 2
Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5
Total: (For 7 wickets in 89 overs) 211
Fall of Wickets: 1-62 2-63 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205.
Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 20-4-46-1, Kyle Jamieson 20-12-26-3, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-4-40-2. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)