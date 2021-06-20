Southampton, Jun 20 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3)

Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34

Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8

Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44

Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49

Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4

Ravindra Jadeja batting 15

Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22

Ishant Sharma batting 2

Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5

Total: (For 7 wickets in 89 overs) 211

Fall of Wickets: 1-62 2-63 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205.

Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 20-4-46-1, Kyle Jamieson 20-12-26-3, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-4-40-2. PTI

