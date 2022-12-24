Karachi [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand has been shifted from Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours," said a statement from PCB on Saturday.

Also Read | Shaheen Afridi Wedding Date: Shahid Afridi Confirms Nikah Date of Daughter Ansha with Pakistan Pacer.

It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on January 2 with the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13.

Revised itinerary: December 26-30 - 1st Test, Karachi, January 2-6 - 2nd Test, Karachi, January 9 - 1st ODI, Karachi, January 11 - 2nd ODI, Karachi, January 13- 3rd ODI, Karachi.

Also Read | ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Theertha Satish to Captain UAE in Inaugural Edition of the Tournament.

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)