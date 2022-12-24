Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan team fast bowler, is set to marry Ansha Afridi, Shahid Afridi's daughter and start a new chapter in his life. Shahid Afridi, a legend in Pakistan cricket and also very popular amongst his fans, set to create a bond between his family and Shaheen, one of the current stars of Pakistan cricket, giving the marriage a special place in the heart of the fans. As per reports from Pakistani media, the marriage is set to take place next year. Shahid Afridi, Former Pakistan Captain, Appointed as Interim Chief Selector of Men’s Team.

According to reports, the nikah between Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi and 22-years old Pakistan international, Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to take place on February 3, 2023. The venue of the wedding will be in Karachi and the ceremony will be held in accordance with the Afridi tribal traditions. The formal wedding and rukhsati traditions are set to take place later.

Shahid Afridi announced that Shaheen and his daughter were engaged since 2021. The engagement has been as per the wishes of both families. Shahid Afridi then stated that both families are in contact and that matches are made in heaven if Allah wills. He also expressed his support for Shaheen's continued success on and off the field. Haris Rauf Wedding: Shaheen Afridi Wishes Teammate ‘Nikah Mubarak’ As Pacer Ties Knot With Muzna Masood Malik.

Shaheen, a successful cricketer, admitted in an interview that he wanted to marry Ansha, a medical student studying in the United Kingdom. The reputed left arm seamer, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NHPC (National High-Performance Centre will join his PSL franchise Lahoe Qalandar for the preparation of the 8th edition after marriage.

