Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on final day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 587
England 1st Innings: 407
India 2nd innings: 427/6 decl.
England 2nd innings:
Ben Duckett b Akash Deep 25
Zak Crawley c sub (Sudharsan) b Siraj 0
Ollie Pope b Akash Deep 24
Joe Root b Akash Deep 6
Harry Brook lbw b Akash Deep 23
Ben Stokes lbw b Washington Sundar 33
Jamie Smith batting 32
Extras: (B-4, LB-3, W-1, NB-2) 10
Total: (For six wickets in 40.3 overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-30, 3-50, 4-80, 5-83, 6-153.
Bowling: Akash Deep 14-1-58-4, Mohammed Siraj 10-3-52-1, Prasidh Krishna 9-2-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 6-2-14-0, Washington Sundar 1.3-0-2-1. PTI
