Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on final day of the second Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 587

England 1st Innings: 407

India 2nd innings: 427/6 decl.

England 2nd innings:

Ben Duckett b Akash Deep 25

Zak Crawley c sub (Sudharsan) b Siraj 0

Ollie Pope b Akash Deep 24

Joe Root b Akash Deep 6

Harry Brook lbw b Akash Deep 23

Ben Stokes lbw b Washington Sundar 33

Jamie Smith batting 32

Extras: (B-4, LB-3, W-1, NB-2) 10

Total: (For six wickets in 40.3 overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-30, 3-50, 4-80, 5-83, 6-153.

Bowling: Akash Deep 14-1-58-4, Mohammed Siraj 10-3-52-1, Prasidh Krishna 9-2-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 6-2-14-0, Washington Sundar 1.3-0-2-1. PTI

