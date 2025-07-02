Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Switzerland vs Norway: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of SUI-W vs NOR-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Stokes 87

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Ombudsman Instructs RCB and KSCA To File Written Submissions Over Negligence During Team's IPL 2025 Victory Celebration.

KL Rahul b Woakes 2

Karun Nair c Brook b Carse 31

Shubman Gill batting 42

Rishabh Pant batting 14

Extras: (LB-4, NB-2) 6

Total: (For 3 wkts, 53 overs) 182

Fall of wkts: 1-15, 2-95, 3-161.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 13-5-35-1, Brydon Carse 11-1-26-1, Josh Tongue 10-0-52-0, Ben Stokes 10-0-33-1, Shoaib Bashir 9-0-32-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)