New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As many as five cricketers, including a former player, are celebrating their birthdays on Sunday. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair and former player RP Singh are celebrating their birthdays and wishes have been pouring in for them from the cricket fraternity.

Bumrah turned 27, Jadeja turned 32, Nair turned 29 while Iyer and Singh are celebrating their 26th and 35th birthday respectively.

Former batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "Today's Date 6/12- Half Dozen, One Dozen. And a day when nearly a dozen really wonderful cricketers were born. Happy Birthday to @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja, @ShreyasIyer15, @karun126, @rpsingh. Have a great life ahead boys!"

Suresh Raina also extended wishes to all the players and said: "Sending my best wishes to my friends & all the amazing cricketers @jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja, @shreyasiyer15, @karun126, @rpsingh. Wishing you lifetime of success & happiness, keep making us proud! Lots of love! :)."

Harbhajan Singh posted a series of tweets to greet the players. For Bumrah, Harbhajan wrote: "A champion bowler, Game changer, Yorker king @Jaspritbumrah93 wish you a very happy birthday.. Waheguru hamesha meher rakhan tere te.. Jeo Shera."

Sachin Tendulkar also wished Bumrah on the occasion and wrote: "Wish you a happy birthday @Jaspritbumrah93! Always a joy to see you bowl with heart and soul. May the wickets and good days keep coming."

Bumrah, who holds the second spot on the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, has played 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India. He has also featured in 14 Tests for the country and has 68 wickets to his name in the format.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted: "Wishing #TeamIndia trio of @Jaspritbumrah93, @imjadeja and @ShreyasIyer15 a very happy birthday."

Highlighting RP Singh's achievements, BCCI wrote: Man of the Match on Test debut, 2007 World T20-winner, Here's wishing @rpsingh, former #TeamIndia pacer and present member of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, a very happy birthday."

"Wishing @karun126, only the second Indian batsman to score a Test triple hundred, a very happy birthday," said BCCI while wishing Nair. (ANI)

