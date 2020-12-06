A couple of members from England squad have been tested positive for COVID-19. The players have now isolated themselves until further advice by the medical staff. The England Cricket Board has also issued a statement about the same and said that the players and the management have undergone yet another round of test. “After two hotel staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the England players & management underwent an additional round of tests. Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19,” wrote a famous journalist from Pakistan. This has further put the series in doubt. However, there no official has spoken about the cancellation of the tournament. South Africa vs England First ODI Abandoned Again After Two Members of Hotel Staff Test COVID-19 Positive.

The first match between England and South Africa had been abandoned after a couple of members from the hotel staff were tested positive. Post this the teams underwent the test and fortunately none of the members from the South African was tested positive for COVID-19. Cricket South Africa was very happy to inform about their members not being tested positive with COVID-19.

STATEMENT FROM ECB. Two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams. #bbccricket #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/Fq6crLWWAe — Test Match Special (@bbctms) December 6, 2020

Another tweet:

After two hotel staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the England players & management underwent an additional round of tests. Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19 #SAvENG #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 6, 2020

The match was about to have a delayed start but less than half an hour before the kick-off time, the match had been abandoned obviously without a single ball being bowled. As things as stand today, it is very likely that the series gets called-off. Stay tuned for further updates about the same.

