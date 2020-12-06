Team India skipper Virat Kohli holds a reputation of being a brilliant fielder. However, he hasn’t been in excellent catching form lately. Leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the talismanic batsman some simple catches in Indian Premier League (IPL) and he put another mediocre fielding show against Australia in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Fielding at short mid-wicket, Kohli dropped a simple catch off stand-in Australian captain Matthew Wade who chipped Washington Sundar’s delivery. However, Indian skipper shockingly dropped the catch. Although the mistake didn’t cost India much as Wade got run-out in that same delivery, Kohli faced a lot of criticism on social media for his drop. India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Score Updates.

Notably, the same Virat Kohli has taken many spectacular catches in his illustrious career, setting team India’s fielding standard extremely high. He even has been seen fuming at his players after a mistake on the field. However, the veteran cricketer himself hasn’t enjoyed a great time of the field lately. Fortunately, Wade didn’t show great presence of mind and got run out; otherwise, the mistake could have cost India the match. The southpaw was batting at 58 off 31 deliveries when Kohli dropped him. Fans were also disappointed by Kohli’s mediocre fielding show as they bashed him with funny memes and jokes. Here's Why Matthew Wade is Captaining Australia in 2nd T20I Against India at SCG.

Here's The Clip of The Incidence!!

Meanwhile, India elected to bowl after winning the toss at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They are already 1-0 up in the series, and a victory in this game will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the home team, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top.

