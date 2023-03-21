New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen slipped six places to move out of the world top 20 in the latest men's singles rankings issued by BWF on Tuesday.

Following his second round exit from the All England Championship, Sen slumped to the 25th spot.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Opens Up to AB de Villiers on His Ahmedabad Test Century Against Australia, Says It Gave Him ‘Sense of Calmness’.

The 21-year-old, who had reached a career-best world no. 6 in November last year, hasn't been in the best of form, having made early exits from Malaysia Open, India Open and German Open.

Last year, Sen had a rampaging run in the European circuit early in the season, winning the India Open and reaching the finals at Germany and All England.

Also Read | UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs DC-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match 20 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

HS Prannoy continued to remain steady at number ninth spot, while Kidambi Srikanth regained his top 20 spot after climbing two positions.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu stayed at the ninth spot, while Saina Nehwal, who had skipped the All England Championships, slipped five places to 32nd spot.

Men's pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued at the sixth spot, while women's combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost a rung to be at the 18th position, despite a semifinal finish last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)