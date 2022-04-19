Malappuram, Apr 19 (PTI) Down by a goal, defending champions Services showed grit and reliance to record their first win in the 75th Santosh Trophy, beating Gujarat 3-1 in a Group B here on Tuesday.

Stung by their loss to Manipur in the opener, Services kicked off with clear intentions, while Gujarat were happy to play on the counter, defending deep and in numbers.

Despite their overwhelming possession though, Services struggled to create much of note through the half, their forwards' ineffectiveness continuing from the previous game.

In the 12 minute, Christopher Kamei's shot from distance was saved by Eranjhikkal in Gujarat's goal and from the resultant corner the goalkeeper, despite an initial error managed to gather a weak header on goal.

Seven minutes later came the breakthrough, albeit not in the way Services imagined it. Against the run of play, Gujarat pressed forward, winning the ball in midfield before Pranav Kanase danced his way into the box on the right.

The winger played a delicate cross in, through the legs of the Services defender in front of him. An onrushing Jay Kanani made no mistake tapping the ball in first time from five yards out to give Gujarat a shock lead.

Services were rattled. Not too long after, Gujarat could've doubled their advantage. Kanase gathered a long ball from the back and ran through alone towards goal. His resultant shot though was deflected by a backtracking defender and looped mercifully wide.

Gujarat would rue that miss. Services pushed forward in numbers to level the game. Mahata dribbled past three Gujarat defenders to set himself up for a shot from outside the box. His shot hit the upright, and the one from the rebound was offside.

Just as Gujarat thought they would take the lead into half time came the equaliser. In the second minute of injury time, after some neat wing play, the ball fell to Nikhil Sharma, in the six yard box. The youngster scored to ensure the teams went even into the break.

Services' second half performance was more measured, and tactically more aware too. Right from the start they capitalised on Gujarat's inexperienced wingbacks.

In the 49th minute, Nikhil danced in past the defenders on the right, setting himself up perfectly for a left foot curler only to see it deflected off target. The ball, unfortunately for Gujarat, fell in the path of Krishnakanta Singh, who slotted into an empty net to give Services a deserved lead.

In the 85th minute, after a long period of sustained pressure a cross from Vivek Kumar on the left found Mahata who headed the ball perfectly to give Services a third goal.

