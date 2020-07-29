Washington, Jul 29 (AP) Spanish soccer club Sevilla says one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club has not disclosed the name of the player. It says he has not shown symptoms of COVID-19 and is in good health and isolated at home.

Sevilla says the positive result was discovered on Monday. It immediately informed sports and health authorities and temporarily suspended the team's training sessions. It also disinfected the club's facilities in accordance with the strict protocols in place because of the pandemic.

Sevilla is scheduled to face Roma on Aug. 6 in the Europa League. (AP)

