New Delhi [India] March 23 (ANI): Shardul Thakur has signed with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a substitute for Mohsin Khan who has been ruled out of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thakur, who remained unsold during the auction prior to IPL 2025, will be part of the LSG team in Visakhapatnam, where Rishabh Pant-captained squad begins its campaign with an away game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 24, according to the IPL media advisory.

Thakur has been signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of INR 2 crore. Mohsin, who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, suffered a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee on December 31 while competing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shardul has played for five franchises in IPL- Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings, PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rising Pune Supergiants. He has played 95 matches and taken 67 wickets, averaging 27.87. Shardul is very handy with the bat as well he has a strike rate of 138.91 in his IPL career so far.

Mohsin is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will collaborate with the LSG support staff to outline his path to recovery. Aside from Mohsin, the group of Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep are also not available. All three fast bowlers are presently undergoing rehabilitation at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are set to compete against one another in the fourth match of IPL 2025. This match is planned to occur on Monday, March 24 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals: K.L. Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijhay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayudh Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

