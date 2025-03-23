Mumbai, March 22: BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur organized a friendly T20 cricket match between politicians and actors at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Mumbai as part of the TB Mukt Bharat awareness campaign. Appreciating the initiative, Arjun Kapoor hilariously mentioned that as IPL has just started Yusuf Pathan felt like playing too. The '2 States' actor shared, "It feels good to see him hit the ball out of the stadium, but it's bad as it's against my team."

He added, "Entertainment, politics, and sports are the pillars to get any kind of message across. So, it feels great that all of us can come together for such an important medical cause."

Additionally, actor Arjun Rampal said, "I think the initiative is great. It is a very important initiative by the Prime Minister. Anurag Thakur informed me that 28% of our population has become victims of TB. So, it is crucial to spread awareness about this. I hope the message reaches everyone, and we are able to realize the dream of a TB-free India by 2025."

Moreover, actor Rajpal Yadav stated, "It is a great cause with a great mindset to achieve a TB-free India. In order to be disease-free fitness is extremely important. Sports is a very effective method to stay fit.

Actor Dino Morea shared, "The three most beloved fields in the country- entertainment, cricket, and politics have come together to support the initiative to eradicate TB from the country. TB is a very serious illness and if we are able to send a message through this match to eradicate this disease from the country it would be a great initiative."

The match took place between Leaders XI led by Anurag Thakur and Actors XI under the captaincy of Suniel Shetty. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actor Salman Khan, MPs Supriya Sule, Arvind Sawant, and former MP Pritam Munde were also present at the game.

