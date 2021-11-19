Sydney [Australia], November 19 (ANI): The Sheffield Shield fixture between New South Wales and Victoria slated to start on Friday has been postponed after Will Sutherland returned a positive result for COVID-19.

The game was scheduled to begin on Friday morning here at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and the confirmation of the result of the all-rounder came less than an hour before the toss.

"In the course of routine Covid-19 testing, Will Sutherland has returned a test result which requires further analysis," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement as saying.

"The Victorian team is currently self-isolating while this analysis and investigation takes place. Cricket Australia will provide further updates in due course," he added.

The Victorian team is now following the results while further outcomes are monitored. (ANI)

