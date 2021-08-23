Prague, Aug 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Shiv Kapur rounded off the week with a modest 73 and finished T-55th at the D+D REAL Czech Masters here.

It was a tame end to his campaign after the first two rounds of 70-70. He had carded 75 in the third round.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match At Headingley.

Kapur had three birdies against four bogeys in his 73 on the final day.

Johannes Veerman carded a final round 68 to claim his maiden European Tour title on a hard-fought final day at the Albatross Golf Resort.

Also Read | Afghanistan Flag Will Be Part of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony, Says IPC Chief Andrew Parsons.

He started the final round two strokes behind 54-hole leader Tapio Pulkkanen, who was also seeking a first European Tour victory.

He moved into the lead for the first time thanks to consecutive birdies on the ninth and tenth, but was quickly caught at the top of the leaderboard by Sean Crocker and Henrik Stenson who also staked their claims for the title before falling away on the home straight.

Veerman had six birdies against two bogeys in his 68. Pulkkanen dropped three shots on the last two holes with a bogey and a double.

Crocker and Pulkkanen shared second on 13 under par, while 2016 Czech Masters winner Paul Peterson and Stenson finished joint fourth one stroke further back.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)