Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Flamboyant Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team's video analyst have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement in a 20-member Mumbai squad.

Also Read | Ronaldo Nazario, Brazil Football Legend, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

"Yes, the two have tested positive for COVID19 and Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement," a source told PTI on Monday.

The 28-year-old Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SA Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

He was originally named in Mumbai's squad for their matches against Maharashtra and Delhi.

The squad was picked by the senior selection committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions are placed in Elite Group C and will play their league matches in Kolkata.

The team is leaving for Kolkata on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)