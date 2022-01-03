India would take on South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Monday, January 3. The match would begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India would be really high on confidence after an impressive 113-run victory in the first game in Centurion. Virat Kohli's side was clearly the better team in the competition as they won the game in four and half days' play with one day completely being washed out. With an impressive win to close out 2021, India would be aiming to maintain a similar performance against the Proteas in Johannesburg. South Africa have a lot to ponder and change as they aim to save the series and ensure that things get down to the last match. The only positives in their batting performance has been skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma, both of whom did well in Centurion. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ndigi alongside the impressive Marco Jansen, would look to do a similar thing that they did in India's second innings in the first Test. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal & Others Sweat It Out Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video)

With the series on the line, South Africa would be raring to make a comeback. It would be interesting to see who they would choose to replace Quinton de Kock, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after their loss in the first match in Centurion. India on the other hand, are likely to go into this game with an unchanged squad, though there would be concerns over Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's poor form. It was in 2018 that Kohli's India clinched a memorable Test win, something that led to the start of a series of successful results in overseas conditions for the Men in Blue in the longest format of the game. India surprisingly, are yet to lose a match in Johannesburg.

