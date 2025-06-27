Dehradun, Jun 27 (PTI) Olympian Anish Bhanwala won back-to-back trials in men's 25m rapid-fire pistol, while Tamil Nadu's Narmada Nithin clinched the top spot in women's 10m air rifle on day four of the national selection trials 3 and 4 for Group 'A' rifle and pistol shooters here on Friday.

Narmada scored 253.7 in the 24-shot final to edge out World Cup Final silver medallist Sonam Uttam Maskar by 1.7 points. Delhi's Rajshree Anilkumar secured the third place with a score of 230 after 22 shots.

Earlier in qualification, Narmada had finished sixth with a score of 629.5. World Championship bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh topped the qualification round with 632.2, just 0.1 ahead of Sonam, while Rajshree was a close third at 631.9 after six series of 10 shots each.

Shreya Agrawal (630.5), 50m 3P T4 winner Vidarsha K Vinod (630.3), Ayonika Paul (629.4), and Dnyaneshwari Jayveer Patil (629.3) completed the T3 final line-up.

In the men's rapid-fire T4 final, Anish maintained his top form to register a score of 30 and claim his second consecutive final win.

Navy's Pradeep Singh Shekhawat pushed him all the way but had to settle for silver with 29, while Anish's teammate from Haryana, Adarsh Singh took the third place with 23 shots.

Anish had also topped the T4 qualification round with a score of 584, again bagging a double in the qualifications. Adarsh followed with 581, finishing ahead of fellow Haryana shooter Mandeep Singh (579).

Bhavesh Shekhawat (577), Udhayveer Sidhu (576), and Pradeep Singh Shekhawat too contributed in a tightly-contested field.

