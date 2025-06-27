The June 27th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Friday Night SmackDown will be the go-home edition ahead of the upcoming Night of Champions PLE. The June 27th episode will feature major stars like Undisputed champion John Cena, Randy Orton and more. The Friday Night SmackDown will also be the final build for the storylines ahead of the Night of Champions. WWE Night of Champions 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

The June 27th of the Blue Brand promises to bring blockbuster action with several major events taking place. Fans can also expect a chaotic confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, as the two will go up against each other in the WWE Night of Champions. On that note, take a look at this week's match card for Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena to Appear

After delivering a pipebomb on last week's episode of Blue Brand, Undisputed Champion John Cena will return on this week's SmackDown just one night before defending his title against CM Punk at Night of Champions.

Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship title against Nia Jax. Both female superstars will collide in a Last Woman Standing match. Tiffany Stratton defended her women's title against Nia Jax by dropkicking a steel chair into The Irresistible Force's face on the May 16 edition of SmackDown. The women's title rematch between them is expected to be more brutal than the previous one.

The Street Profits vs The Wyatt Sicks

The Street Profits are set to defend their WWE Tag Team titles against The Wyatt Sicks in the June 27th episode of the Blue Brand. The championship match is expected to be a brutal one, with Street Profits might retain their title. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 23: Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill Win King & Queen of Ring Tournament Semi-Finals, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Zelina Vega vs Guilia

Zelina Vegai will defend her Women's United States Championship title against Guilia as the rivalry has reached a new height. Along these confirmed match cards, the biggest highlight of the show will be the final build of the King of the Ring tournament match in the Night of Champions. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are expected to make their possible returns before locking horns in the upcoming WWE PLE.

