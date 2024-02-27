New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Star India middle order batter Shreyas Iyer will feature in Mumbai's semi-final fixture in the Ranji Trophy against Baroda after recovering from a back spasms injury, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo.

The report also stated that Mumbai allrounder Shivam Dube will continue to miss out on the match due to his injury, but will be fit before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and can take part for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Earlier, Iyer was ruled out of the quarterfinal clash of the Ranji Trophy which was held on February 23. While Dube has been ruled out of the game due to a side strain.

Iyer featured in one round of the Ranji Trophy this year to gear up for India's five-match Test series against England as he was a part of the squad for the first two games.

He was sidelined from the next three games after he registered scores of 27, 29, 35 and 13 in the 4 innings of first two Tests in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, ESPNcricinfo also stated that India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Tuesday made his comeback into competitive cricket in the DY Patil T20 tournament against Reserve Bank of India in Navi Mumbai.

Kishan has skipped Ranji Trophy matches recently despite not featuring for the national team. He was in the Indian squad for the South Africa Test series squad last year but pulled out due to 'personal reasons'. He last played a T20I for India in November last year, sitting out Ranji matches featuring Jharkhand. (ANI)

