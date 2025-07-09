London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded test captain Shubman Gill following his marvellous performance in both innings of the Birmingham Test at Edgbaston in the second Test of the five-match series against England.

Gill, who has made a smooth transition to number four, a crucial position in the batting order that has been held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025 Celebrities Sightings: Cricketers, Footballers, Hollywood & Bollywood Stars Attend Tennis Grand Slam.

Gill sits at the top of the run charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests, four innings at an average of 146.25 and an attacking strike rate of over 73, with three centuries and a marathon 269 (387 balls) at Edgbaston as his best score.

On team India test captain Gill's performance, Yuvraj told ANI, "Shubman Gill did amazing captaincy and batted really well. I am very proud of him and I am sure that his father will also be very proud...I am very impressed...I hope that he goes on to make a lot of centuries in international cricket."

Also Read | Gordon Rorke Dies: Former Australia Seamer Passes Away at Age 87.

A historic outing with the bat by skipper Shubman Gill and a ten-wicket haul by pacer Akash Deep were the highlights of a comprehensive team effort as India ended their winless streak at Birmingham, securing a 336-run win over England during the second Test on the final day on Sunday.

With this win, India has levelled the five-match series by 1-1. Also, now, after seven losses and a draw, they finally have a win to their name at Edgbaston Stadium.

On team India's performance in the second test match against England, Yuvraj said, "The overall performance of the Indian team was outstanding. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled amazingly. Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant batted well...I am also very happy for Akash Deep as his sister is recovering from cancer. I will give him a huge hug when I meet him."

Yuvraj Singh was present at the YouWeCan charity event on Tuesday, which took place in London, UK. Along with Yuvraj, former England cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough also marked their presence at the event.

At the YouWeCan charity event, Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj told ANI, "It feels incredible as so many people have come to support me and the foundation, my friends and family, people who have seen me go through cancer...I hope that we can raise a million tonight, if not, we will keep on doing more good work." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)