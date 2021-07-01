New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): In what comes as a huge blow for Team India going into the Test series against England, opener Shubman Gill has suffered a shin injury and is out for eight weeks.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said it has happened after the World Test Championship final and will see Gill having to miss out cricketing action for a while.

"He has a shin injury which he has sustained after the WTC final against New Zealand and will need around 8 weeks to recover," the source explained.

This means the Indian team management will have to look at going ahead with either Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul as the second opener with Rohit Sharma.

Gill did not have a great outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as he recorded scores of just 28 and 8. He got off to a good start in the first innings but failed to convert it into a big score and disappointed in the second innings. New Zealand won the match by eight wickets to take the Test mace home.

After the stunning debut in the Australia series, Gill has faced a lean patch with the bat and the big scores eluded him even in the four-match Test series against England earlier this year.

After the WTC final, the Indian team got a 20-day break and the side will regroup in Durham around July 14. The Indian team is also keen to play a warm-up game before the series starts. India and England are slated to lock horns in five Tests, beginning August 4. (ANI)

