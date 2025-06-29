Iowa (US), Jun 29 (PTI) Talented Indian shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Ayush Shetty moved into the finals of the US Open badminton tournament in contrasting fashion as they continued their impressive run in the Super 300 Tournament here.

The 16-year-old unseeded Indian Tanvi defeated Ukraine's seventh-seeded Polina Buhrova 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles semifinal in just 34 minutes to make it to the title round. This was the teenager's second career victory against the Ukrainian in as many outings.

Also Read | ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025: Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch Score Maiden Tons As South Africa Reach 418/9 Against Zimbabwe at Stumps on Day 1.

Tanvi will take on top seed Beiwen Zhang of the United States in the final.

Ayush, seeded fourth here, created a big upset by overcoming the challenge of top seed and world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese-Taipei 21-23, 21-15, 21-14 in a gruelling men's singles contest that lasted more than an hour.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman To Score Tons Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Ayush will face another tough opponent in third-seed Brian Yang on Canada. Yang overcame the challenge of Chinese-Taipei's Liao Jhuo-Fu 21-10, 21-12.

In the semifinals, Tanvi had defeated her higher-ranked Malaysian opponent Karupathevan Letshanaa 21-13, 21-16, while Ayush had also dished out an excellent performance to get the better of junior world champion Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin 22-20, 21-9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)