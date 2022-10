Ho Chi Minh, Oct 1 (PTI) Indian mixed doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor suffered a straight game loss in the semifinals of the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament here on Saturday.

The unseeded Indian pair lost 16-21 14-21 to top seeded Indonesian combination of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in a 37-minute contest.

The defeat brought the curtains down on India's campaign at the tournament.

Sikki and Kapoor had clinched the Chhattisgarh International Challenge title, last week.

The Indonesian pair opened up a 8-4 lead early on and even though the Indian duo brought the equation down to as close as 15-16, Rehan and Lisa quelled the challenge and knocked off four straight points to pocket the opening game.

The second game also went on similar lines with Rehan and Lisa leading 12-9. Sikki and Kapoor then reduced the deficit to 14-15 but the Indonesian pair sealed the contest with six points on the trot. PTI

