Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj took six wickets, while Akash Deep bagged four as India took a first-innings lead of 180 runs by dismissing England for 407 after a strong fight back by middle-order batters Harry Brook and Jamie Smith on day three of the second Test here on Friday.

Siraj (6/70) struck vital blows in the morning session, dismissing Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0), while Akash Deep (4/88) broke a 303-run partnership between Brook (158) and Smith (184 not out) by getting rid of the former in the post-tea session.

Akash then got rid of Chris Woakes for 5 runs to reduce England 395/7, before Siraj wiped out the tail, dismissing Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir for ducks.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 587 all out

England 1st innings: 407 all out in 89.3 overs (Jamie Smith 184 not out, Harry Brook 158; M Siraj 6/70, Akash Deep 4/88).

