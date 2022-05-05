Sirvodem will look forward to get back to winning ways in the Indian Women's League. (Photo - AIFF)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): After the awful loss in the last match, Sirvodem will look forward to get back to winning ways in the Indian Women's League when they take on Odisha Police on Friday, March 6, 2022, at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar.

The Goan side is yet to win a game in the competition and seemed determined to change their fate. As their head coach Mahesh Vijay Jagtap said, "We will try to go for all three points."

Speaking about his opponents the coach said, "They have a good side and we will try to minimize our mistakes and we will try to refrain from conceding goals". He believes, "the team is getting better every day and we are looking for a positive result for ourselves."

On the other hand, Shradhanjali Samantaray's side Odisha Police looks to bounce back after the defeat against Kickstart. The Odisha side has had quite a poor start with just one win in their last five matches. Their gaffer said, "We are not fully satisfied with the way we started."

"We will be playing against Sirvodem with all our heart and hope we will give our best to win this match", said the gaffer while quizzed about her plan against Sirvodem. (ANI)

