Edinburgh [Scotland], July 19 (ANI): Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has insisted that the Gunners will look forward to using their disappointment of falling short of clinching the Premier League last season.

Arsenal held onto their place at the summit of the Premier League table but ended up falling short after going winless in three consecutive weeks.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ended Arsenal's 248 days reign at the summit, who eventually went on to win the treble leaving Arsenal facing a trophyless season yet again.

"There are a lot of mixed feelings [about last season]. We are proud to see how far we've come and how much we have improved in the last few years. To be there and fight for the title against the team who have won everything, it's a good step for us but at the same time it still hurts to be so close to winning," Odegaard said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Even though they managed to lose out on the PL title, Odegaard still dwells on the positive of earning their place back in the UEFA Champions League.

"Our dream was to win and that's what we want, so it still hurts, but we have to use everything we learned from last year in a good way just like we did the year before. We missed out on Champions League, but we came back even stronger and even more prepared," Odegaard added.

Arsenal are now once again looking to replicate their season and hunt the PL Champions once again for their title. They have brought in some reinforcements to further boost their chances of challenging each and every title that will be available to them.

The Arsenal skipper is excited by the prospect of playing with Arsenal's new recruits, but he is also looking forward to witnessing first-hand the quality that they can add to the squad and off the pitch.

"All of the signings can bring something great to the club. They are great players and also great characters as well. I'm excited to play with the new arrivals. They are good guys on the pitch but also off the pitch, and I feel they are going to give us a lot," Odegaard signed off. (ANI)

