Canberra [Australia], October 29: India captain Suryakumar Yadav added another feather to his cap by becoming the fifth player to hammer 150 sixes in T20Is, following his explosive outing in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday.

The Indian skipper tonked two towering maximums to become the second Indian to wallop 150 T20I sixes and joined a special club, featuring Rohit Sharma (205) at the top, followed by Muhammad Waseem (187), Martin Guptill (173) and Jos Buttler (172). The seasoned swashbuckler achieved the feat in his 91st T20I.

Suryakumar, a crafty T20I batter, flaunted his six-hitting muscle in a rain-affected contest at Manuka Oval. He arrived at the crease after the number one T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma, holed out to Tim David off Nathan Ellis on the final ball of the fourth over.

He initially was troubled by Australia pace-bowling mainstay Josh Hazlewood, who beat his outside edge in the fifth over, almost inducing a nick on its way to the wicketkeeper. In reply, Suryakumar flicked the ball to send it sailing over the boundary rope for his first six of the night.

After the end of the over, showers halted proceedings to the Indian skipper's fireworks. Following the resumption of the game, Suryakumar took his time before dismantling Ellis. In the 10th over, Suryakumar unleashed a barrage of boundaries, reeling in two successive boundaries, before smoking the slower ball into the stands for his second six.

Rain intervened once again, forcing the game to be called off. Suryakumar and his team promised plenty, but eventually it was the weather which had the final say. India got off to a flying start even though Abhishek fell early on 19(14). Suryakumar, with his deputy Shubman Gill, forged a dazzling, unbeaten 62-run stand off a mere 35 deliveries. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2025 Washed Out Due to Persistent Rain in Canberra; Umpires Decide to Call-Off Play For Poor Weather.

India was cruising at 97/1 in 9.4 overs before persistent rain arrived in Canberra, leading to the umpires calling off the series opener. Suryakumar and Gill returned unbeaten with scores of 39(24) and 37(20), respectively.

