Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) Star batter Joe Root says coach Brendon McCullum's cricketing philosophy complements the skills set of England players, creating endless possibilities for the team.

Root is making a return to England's ODI setup in the three-match series against India, starting Thursday.

Interestingly, Root had played his last ODI on the Indian soil only, back in November 2023 when he competed against Pakistan in a World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, scoring 60 off 72 balls.

Asked about McCullum's successful 'Bazball' approach that benefitted England team immensely, the 34-year-old Root said he has experience of working with the Kiwi in England Test set up and he knows what "he's going to bring."

"The way he (McCullum) looks at the game fits nicely with how the team sets up and the squad sets up, like the skill sets that we have, it's a really exciting mix. When you put that all together, the sky's the limit for this team, so, or this squad," Root said in a video, posted by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Root said he was happy to be back in the ODI set-up.

"There's a lot of special things that they are capable of. By playing together more and more and getting a further understanding of each other and buying into how we want to do things for a long period of time, I'm sure, we will see success at some point. It's a really exciting time to be involved in the white ball team.

"And hopefully that shows quite quickly out on the field."

Root said McCullum has not specifically discussed his role in the team but being the senior player he is aware what he is required to do.

"I'm just looking forward to getting my teeth into it, to be honest. The more you play, the more experience you have, the more you've got to give as well, which is exciting when you're working with some of the talented young batters in the squad, sharing some experiences with them.

"That's one of the most exciting things, watching their journey as well and being sort of a part of that."

England skipper Jos Buttler has already admitted that Root will play a pivotal role in both the ODI series against India and the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Root has 171 ODIs under his belt, and recently enjoyed a successful stint in SA20 with Paarl Royals, showing signs of his premium form.

